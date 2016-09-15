Trump cut off, heckled at Flint church

FLINT, Mich. – Donald Trump was cut off, chastised and then heckled after he attacked rival Hillary Clinton during what was supposed to be a speech on helping where the government had failed the people of Flint, Michigan.

“Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we’ve done in Flint, not give a political speech,” said the Rev. Faith Green Timmons, the pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church.

The Republican nominee quickly stopped, then said “OK, that’s good, then I’m going to go back to (the subject of) Flint” and the water crisis that had sickened its citizens.

But the interruption seemed to embolden those in the sparse crowd. One woman shouted that Trump had used discriminatory housing practices in his buildings, causing the celebrity businessman to respond, “Never, you’re wrong. Never would.”

Trump visited the traditionally black church in the impoverished city to pay tribute to the city’s resiliency. But then, he attacked Clinton, saying “everything she touched didn’t work out.” Timmons then stepped up and interrupted him.

Others began to heckle the GOP presidential nominee. The pastor stepped in and silenced them, too, saying that Trump “is our guest” who should be honored.

But when Trump abruptly ended his speech, a few more in the crowd yelled at him as he walked off stage.

One black woman, Reneta Richard, yelled at him “What do you mean, ‘African-Americans have nothing to lose?’ ” repeating back to Trump his recent call for blacks to turn their back on Democrats and vote for him.

Clinton releases letter from doctor

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a letter from her doctor Wednesday describing her treatment for “mild” bacterial pneumonia and painting an overall picture of good health in an attempt to put to rest concerns about her medical condition following her illness over the weekend.

The letter, from Clinton’s doctor, Lisa Bardack, noted that she received a CT scan confirming the pneumonia diagnosis and is now about halfway through a regimen on the antibiotic Levaquin. It came three days after Clinton’s illness caused her to stumble out of a memorial service and forced her off the campaign trail.

“The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition,” Bardack wrote in the letter. “She is recovering well with antibiotics and rest. She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States.”

Trump gives Dr. Oz physical results

Donald Trump shared a summary of the results of his latest physical with television host and doctor Mehmet Oz.

The details were provided during a taping Wednesday. The Dr. Oz Show said in a press release that Trump “shared with Dr. Oz the results of his physical examination performed last week by Dr. Harold Bornstein,” Trump’s longtime doctor.

Oz also “took Mr. Trump through a full review of systems,” including his nervous system, hormone levels, and family medical history.

The show is set to air today.