Trump on campaign trail in Louisiana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Appearing jovial and relaxed, Donald Trump plunged back into election politics Friday, a full month after he won the presidency, thanking Michigan voters and prodding Louisiana Republicans to turn out for today’s Senate runoff election.

Trump regaled supporters in Grand Rapids with a lengthy recitation of his victories in a string of battleground states, including Michigan, which had not previously backed a GOP presidential candidate since 1988.

“They forgot about you people,” Trump said of his Democratic opponents. “In four years, they’re not going to forget. But it’s not going to work because you’re not going to forget.”

In Louisiana, Trump campaigned for Republican John Kennedy, the state treasurer who faces off today against Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat, for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. David Vitter. Neither won a majority in the November primary, leading to the runoff. Polls have shown Kennedy with a comfortable lead.

While candidate Trump was often at odds with the establishment wing of his party, the incoming president has been broadly supported by GOP leaders since the election. And he is trying to consolidate any lingering factions, most immediately in Louisiana, where a victory by Kennedy would cement the party’s four-seat advantage in the new Senate.

In private, people close to Trump said he is expected to name yet another Goldman Sachs executive to his White House team. Trump’s National Economic Council is to be led by Gary Cohn, president and chief operating officer of the Wall Street bank, which Trump repeatedly complained during the election campaign would control Hillary Clinton if she won.

Washington state Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers emerged as a leading candidate to head the Interior Department, according to a person involved in the transition.

Major decisions remain for Trump, most importantly his choice for secretary of state. The deliberations have become a source of tension within his transition team, with chief of staff Reince Priebus said to be backing Mitt Romney while other advisers oppose the idea of selecting the 2012 GOP nominee, given his fierce criticism of Trump during the campaign.

Trump announced that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was an early favorite, was no longer under consideration.

Trump’s day also included a meeting at his New York City tower with House Speaker Paul Ryan to discuss policy priorities.

“We are really excited about getting to work and hitting the ground running in 2017,” Ryan said after the morning meeting.