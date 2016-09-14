Trump shares proposal for child care

ASTON, Pa. – Donald Trump rolled out a plan Tuesday aimed at making child care more affordable, guaranteeing new mothers six weeks of paid maternity leave and suggesting new incentives for employees to provide their workers child care.

Trump unveiled the proposals in a speech in a politically critical Philadelphia suburb as he tries to build his appeal with more moderate, independent voters – especially women. Child care is one of the biggest expenses many American families face, surpassing the cost of college and even housing in many states.

“We need working mothers to be fairly compensated for their work, and to have access to affordable, quality child care for their kids,” Trump said to the crowd in Aston, Pennsylvania. “These solutions must update laws passed more than half a century ago when most women were still not in the labor force.”