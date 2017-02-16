Trump signals shift on Mideast

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump directly called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to curtail Jewish home building in the West Bank, and he backed away from longstanding U.S. support for the idea of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The new U.S. president confidently predicted that he can help broker an end to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and he started the negotiations immediately.

“I’d like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit,” Trump said as he welcomed Netanyahu to the White House for their first meeting since the Republican president took office. “We’ll work something out,” he added.

In his most extensive remarks as president about the chances for peace in the Middle East, Trump said he “could live with” either a separate Palestinian state or a unitary state as a peaceful outcome.

“I want the one that both parties want,” he said.

That is a significant departure from past U.S. policy supporting the goal of an independent Palestine. Both Republican and Democratic presidents have backed a future Palestine on West Bank land that is now mostly under Israeli military occupation. For years, U.S. officials have endorsed “two states for two peoples, living side by side in peace and security” as a matter of course.

“I would like to see a deal be made. I think a deal will be made,” Trump said. “I know that every president would like to. Most of them have not started until late, because they never thought it was possible, and it wasn’t possible because they didn’t do it.”

Trump gave no timetable for the larger effort but suggested it will come soon. He flattered Netanyahu but also pressured him.

“Bibi and I have known each other a long time,” Trump continued, using the Israeli leader’s nickname. “Smart man. Great negotiator. And I think we’re going to make a deal. It might be a bigger and better deal than people in this room even understand, so that’s a possibility.”

Both leaders seemed to indicate that what was once an accepted formula of two sovereign states is now open to a broader scope of ideas about what could bring about a peace deal. They each pointed to a regional approach that would involve a broad spectrum of Middle Eastern states and by default, eventually, the Palestinians.

“The Israelis are gonna have to show some flexibility, which is hard, it’s hard to do,” Trump said. “They’re gonna have to show the fact that they really want to make a deal. I think our new concept that we’ve been discussing actually for a while is something that allows them to show more flexibility than they have in the past, because we have a lot bigger canvas to play with.”

Netanyahu said that first, the Palestinians must recognize Israel as the Jewish state and stop calling for its destruction. He insisted that Israel retain security of the western banks of the Jordan River, a sliver of land that would allow Israel to encircle any future Palestinian state.

“I want to deal with substance, not labels. The world is fixated on labels and not on the substance,” Netanyahu said in response to a question about the future of two states. “But if anyone believes that I, as prime minister of Israel, responsible for the security of my country, would blindly walk into a Palestinian terrorist state that seeks the destruction of my country, they’re gravely mistaken.”

Netanyahu’s caution stems partly from his skepticism about a peace deal and partly from political pressure at home. The Israeli political far right, elements of which Netanyahu needs as part of his governing coalition, reportedly urged him to make no concessions in Washington and not to even utter the words “two-state solution.”

Although Trump did not reject the two-state idea, many Palestinians would view any U.S. shift away from it as a virtual abandonment of a principle also adopted by the European Union and the United Nations. The United States remains a part of the international negotiating body known as the Quartet, which is pledged to two states achieved through negotiations.

“We believe undermining the two-state solution is not a joke,” said Saeb Erekat, a top Palestinian official and former peace negotiator. “It’s a disaster and a tragedy for Israelis and Palestinians.”