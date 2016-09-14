Trump tours Flint water plant

WASHINGTON – The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

3:35 p.m.

Donald Trump is touring the water plant in Flint, Michigan, which has had its water supply contaminated by lead.

Trump was shown around by JoLisa McDay, the plant supervisor. The facility has not been operational since last fall.

McDay explained to Trump that the plant would not be running at full capacity immediately after reopening next year.

Trump complimented her enthusiasm for the job.

This is Trump's first visit since the 2014 crisis that affected 100,000 people. It occurred after the city left Detroit's water supply and started using improperly treated Flint River water.

In brief remarks to reporters, Trump thanked the plant's staff, but did not immediately address the water crisis.

------

3:20 p.m.

Bill Clinton says "road rage" is dominating this election cycle. He's urging supporters to choose "answers over anger."

The former president told a crowd of several hundred people at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas that he understands the frustration in the electorate, saying that most people haven't seen a raise since the recession.

He also conceded that nobody has done enough to help coal country build a new economy. But he said millions of jobs were at stake if voters choose Donald Trump, and "we're just this close to being able to rise again."

Clinton stood in for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who was resting after begin diagnosed with pneumonia last week.

------

2:45 p.m.

Bill Clinton says Hillary Clinton is feeling great and should be back on the campaign trail Thursday even as he stands in for her at a Nevada rally.

Clinton said his wife has been standing in for him for a long time, and it's about time that he did the same for her.

He took her place at fundraising events in California and at a rally Wednesday at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas.

Hillary Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia last week and stumbled when she left a Sept. 11 memorial event in New York over the weekend.

The former president's Nevada speech focused on Hillary Clinton's economic plans and the need for immigration reform.

------

2:30 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea would leave the board of a health project connected to the Clinton Foundation if Hillary Clinton wins the White House.

The plans were announced Wednesday by the Clinton Health Initiative. They would be aimed at minimizing potential conflicts of interests if the Democratic nominee is elected president.

The health project would no longer use the Clinton name in its title. Three other board members would also step down and five new members would be selected as quickly as possible.

According to the statement, their goal is to "become an organization completely independent of the Clinton Foundation."

The Democratic presidential nominee has faced criticism about ties between charitable foundation started by her husband and her role as secretary of state.

------

1 p.m.

Donald Trump has shared a summary of the results of his latest physical with television host and doctor Mehmet Oz.

The details were provided during a taping Wednesday. The Dr. Oz Show said in a press release that Trump "shared with Dr. Oz the results of his physical examination performed last week by Dr. Harold Bornstein," Trump's longtime doctor.

Oz also "took Mr. Trump through a full review of systems," including his nervous system, hormone levels, and family medical history.

Trump was joined by his daughter, Ivanka, who also discussed Trump's new proposals for making childcare more affordable.

The show is set to air Thursday

------

11:05 a.m.

Donald Trump's foreign-born wife, Melania, has released a letter from an immigration attorney rejecting reports that she had worked illegally as a model in the United States in 1995.

Attorney Michael Wildes said in a letter released Wednesday that, after reviewing the Slovenian-born model's immigration paperwork, he can "unequivocally state" that allegations she may have worked illegally as a model in 1995 are "completely without merit."

He said Melania Trump first entered the U.S. in 1996 as a visitor, and shortly after that was issued an H-1B work visa.

The letter states she obtained her permanent residency through self-sponsorship and not through marriage, and became a permanent resident in 2001.

Wildes was hired after a serious of reports questioning Melania Trump's immigration history. He has previously represented companies owned by Trump.

------

10:50 a.m.

Hillary Clinton will be meeting with foreign leaders during the U.N. General Assembly next week.

Spokesman Nick Merrill said the Democratic presidential candidate plans to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the annual international gathering in New York City.

The meeting comes as Clinton tries to cast Republican rival Donald Trump as unprepared and unfit to serve as commander in chief. Her campaign has also been highlighting ties between Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

That's an issue which is particularly important to Ukraine. The country has been locked in a standoff with Russia after its annexation of Crimea. Clinton Is spending Wednesday at her suburban New York home recovering from pneumonia. She plans to return to the campaign trail on Thursday.

------

10 a.m.

Chris Christie is warning New Hampshire Republicans that a failure to unite behind Donald Trump will hurt Sen. Kelly Ayotte's re-election chances.

Speaking at a state Republican Party "unity breakfast," Christie offered a harsh assessment of Republicans who don't fully support their party's presidential nominee.

He is telling Republicans that failing to back Trump "will affect Kelly Ayotte." She is facing a challenge from Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan.

This is Christie's first return to New Hampshire since his poor showing in the state's presidential primary. He had spent more time in the state than nearly any other candidate.

Christie is showing some humility. He said: "I know personally, acutely," how candidates who lost state primaries feel.

------

9:35 a.m.

The mayor of Flint, Michigan, is not happy that Donald Trump is planning to visit her city as it deals with its water contamination crisis.

Karen Weaver, a Democrat, said the Trump campaign has not offered any help and did not consult her before making plans to visit Wednesday.

Weaver said in a statement that "Flint is focused on fixing the problems caused by lead contamination of our drinking water, not photo ops."

The Republican nominee's campaign said Trump is planning to tour a water plant and discuss the crisis.

In recent weeks, the Trump campaign has increased its outreach to African-American voters. The majority of Flint residents are black.

Weaver said she would be in Washington during Trump's visit.

------

3:40 a.m.

Republicans have gained ground on Democrats in registering voters in three battleground states and kept their razor-thin advantage in Iowa. That's encouraging news for Donald Trump eight weeks before Election Day.

Data compiled by The Associated Press show that Republicans added hundreds of thousands of voters to the rolls since 2012 in states including Florida and Arizona, and narrowed the gap in North Carolina. In Iowa, Republicans prevented Democrats from surpassing them, aided by a court ruling upholding a ban on voting by ex-felons, who often register as Democrats.

As Election Day approaches, voter registration drives are in full swing.

The latest registration numbers aren't an assurance of new voters for Trump.

But the figures, when available, offer important clues as to how each party stands.