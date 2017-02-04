US hits Iran with sanctions

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China on Friday in retaliation for Iran’s recent ballistic missile test, increasing pressure on Tehran without directly undercutting a landmark nuclear deal.

Those targeted by the Treasury Department include Iranian, Lebanese, Emirati and Chinese individuals and firms involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran.

They are now prohibited from doing any business in the United States or with American citizens.

The overall effect is likely to be minimal on Iran’s economy, though some of the people and companies have relationships with Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard military forces.

“The days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over,” Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, said in a statement.

Although White House spokesman Sean Spicer acknowledged that much of the legwork had occurred under President Barack Obama, he told reporters the Trump administration “acted swiftly and decisively” after Iran’s recent missile test and Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen firing on a Saudi naval vessel.

It is Trump’s first package of penalties against Iran, reflecting his insistence on a tougher stance toward Tehran. Throughout his election campaign, Trump accused the Obama administration of being weak on Iran, and he vowed to crack down if elected.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and Reps. Jim Banks, R-3rd, and Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, made statements praising the Trump administration’s sanctions against Iran.

“Iran must face consequences for its continued aggressive behavior and destabilizing actions, Banks said in a statement.

“Iran’s recent missile tests show that we cannot let down our guard,” Donnelly said in a statement.

Iran has acknowledged that it conducted a missile test. But it insists the test didn’t violate the 2015 nuclear accord it reached with the United States and five other world powers, or a subsequent U.N. Security Council resolution extending an eight-year ban on ballistic missiles “designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Washington, under Obama and Trump, and its Western allies agree the matter is separate from the nuclear pact but maintain that the missile tests violate the U.N. ban.

Iran’s foreign ministry decried the new U.S. sanctions on Friday as “illegitimate.” It vowed countersanctions on American companies and firms.

Iran already has a formidable arsenal of thousands of short- and medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel and other U.S. allies in the Middle East, as well as American bases, and has undertaken a series of tests in the year and a half since the nuclear agreement.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump wrote, “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me.”

Despite the tough talk, the new sanctions represent a continuation of the Obama administration’s limited punishment for Iran’s ballistic missile activity and avoid a direct showdown with Tehran over the nuclear deal itself. The sanction targets were drawn up before Obama left office and don’t affect Iran Air, a big Iranian bank or any major government entity, making it unclear how effective they’ll prove as deterrents.

None of the new penalties reversed Obama’s suspension of sanctions under the nuclear pact. Obama himself promised after the deal to continue going after Iran with nonnuclear penalties in response to missile launches, terror support or human rights abuses, and did so in January and March of last year.

Gary Sick, a Columbia University professor who handled Iran issues for Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, said Trump’s limited response showed he doesn’t intend to tear up the nuclear deal. “If they wanted to do it, that would have been the moment,” he said.