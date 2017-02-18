New supercomputer begins work

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A new supercomputer in the top coal-mining state has begun critical climate-change research with support from even some global warming doubters, but scientists worry President Donald Trump could cut funding for such programs.

The $30 million, house-sized supercomputer named Cheyenne belongs to a federally funded research center. It got to work a few weeks ago crunching numbers for several ambitious projects, from modeling air currents at wind farms to figuring out how to better predict weather months to years in advance.

It’s the fastest computer in the Rocky Mountain West – three times faster than the 4-year-old supercomputer named Yellowstone it is replacing and 20th-fastest in the world. Capable of 5.34 quadrillion calculations per second, Cheyenne is 240,000 times faster than a new, high-end laptop.

“Before we start making policy decisions on this, the science has got to be good,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

The vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists have found the Earth is warming and that the warming is man-made and a problem, but Wyoming’s relationship with climate science is complicated at best.

Gov. Matt Mead, who is suing to block Obama administration efforts to limit carbon emissions from power plants and other sources, calls himself a climate-change skeptic. Still, he supports the supercomputer’s role in driving Wyoming’s small technology sector, spokesman David Bush said.

Even so, scientists worry that Trump, who has called climate change a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese to harm U.S. economic interests, could cut such projects. About 70 percent of the supercomputer’s cost comes from the National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency with a $7.5 billion budget.

Traditionally, the foundation has had bipartisan support, but some Republicans have suggested redirecting the agency away from the earth sciences – and from climate change research in particular.

In December, some 800 U.S. scientists, including 23 affiliated with the University of Wyoming and three at the organization that runs the supercomputer, signed an open letter urging Trump to take climate change seriously.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on Trump’s plans for funding the science foundation.

Like its predecessor Yellowstone, Cheyenne will help better predict weather and, over the long term, climate change.

“We believe that doing better predictions of those things have apolitical benefits – saving lives and saving money, and improving outcomes for businesses and farmers,” said Rich Loft, a National Center for Atmospheric Research supercomputing specialist.