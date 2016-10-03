'Crookedest' road becomes headache

SAN FRANCISCO – Lombard Street, the scenic San Francisco thoroughfare known as the “Crookedest Street in the World,” has become so thronged with gawkers that residents say it feels more like an overcrowded amusement park than a residential road.

Sightseers have visited the landmark road for decades, but in the past few years, they have flooded it. Cars waiting to drive down the 600-foot-long street often stretch back for three blocks, residents said.

City transit leaders are now considering charging drivers a toll, requiring reservations, adding more parking-control officers and encouraging visitors to reach the single-lane street on foot or by cable car.

– Associated Press