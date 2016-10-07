'Monster' Matthew moves in

Also Two Hoosier agencies respond INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana emergency response teams are deploying for Hurricane Matthew. Gov. Mike Pence said Thursday the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is sending a six-person team to Tallahassee, Florida, to help support Florida’s emergency operations center with operations, planning, logistics and incident command. The team will be deployed for two weeks or until demobilized Pence says Indiana Task Force 1, composed of central Indiana emergency responders, is sending four hazardous materials specialists and three incident support team members to Marietta, Georgia, and the National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Hurricane Matthew pelted Florida with heavy rain as the deadly storm steamed ever closer to the coast with potentially catastrophic winds of 130 mph Thursday. Two million people across the Southeast were warned to flee inland.

It was the most powerful storm to threaten the U.S. Atlantic coast in more than a decade and had already left more than 280 dead in its wake across the Caribbean.

“This storm’s a monster,” Gov. Rick Scott warned as it started lashing the state with periodic heavy rain and squalls around nightfall. He added: “I’m going to pray for everybody’s safety.”

As it moved north in the evening, Matthew stayed about 100 miles or more off South Florida, sparing the 4.4 million people in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas from its most punishing effects.

By Thursday night, more than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power, and streets in Vero Beach were partly covered with water.

The hurricane was expected to blow ashore – or come dangerously close – early today north of West Palm Beach, which has about 1.1 million people, then slowly push north for the next 12 hours along the Interstate 95 corridor, through Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said it would then probably hug the coast of Georgia and South Carolina over the weekend before veering out to sea – perhaps even looping back toward Florida in the middle of next week as a tropical storm.

Millions of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were told to evacuate their homes, and interstate highways were turned into one-way routes to speed the exodus.

Florida alone accounted for about 1.5 million of those told to clear out.

“The storm has already killed people. We should expect the same impact in Florida,” the governor warned.

Many boarded up their homes and businesses and left them to the mercy of the storm.

“We’re not going to take any chances on this one,” said Daniel Myras, who struggled to find enough plywood to protect his restaurant, the Cruisin Cafe, two blocks from the Daytona Beach boardwalk.

He added: “A lot of people here, they laugh, and say they’ve been through storms before and they’re not worried. But I think this is the one that’s going to give us a wake-up call.”

Drivers on I-95 heading away from Jacksonville, the South’s most populous city, heeded warnings from Scott and other officials that they had heard before.

“I wasn’t going to leave, but it is starting to look bad,” said Elaine Green, 68, a retired registered nurse, at a rest stop south of Jacksonville, where she lives near the beach. “This could be like all the other times. They always say evacuate, evacuate. … If it bad as they say, then, OK, I will be glad I left.”

In Jacksonville’s Riverside-Avondale neighborhood, residents talked over whether to leave with their neighbors.

“I’m getting the hell out of here,” said a tall, pony-tailed man stuffing loose clothes and towels and blankets into his Chevy SUV. “I’m packing up my dog and getting out of here.”

The hurricane picked up wind speed as it closed in, growing from a possibly devastating Category 3 storm to a potentially catastrophic Category 4. Forecasters said it could dump up to 15 ­inches of rain in some spots and cause a storm surge of 9 feet or more.

They said the major threat to the Southeast would not be wind – which newer buildings can withstand – but the massive surge of seawater that could wash over coastal communities along a 500-mile stretch from South Florida to the Charleston, South Carolina, area.

President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency for Florida and South Carolina, freeing up federal money and workers to protect lives and property.

Orlando’s world-famous theme parks – Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld – all closed.

“I never get time off. I’m a little sad,” tourist Amber Klinkel, 25, of Battle Creek, Michigan, lamented at Universal.

Thousands of people hunkered down in schools converted to shelters, and inland hotels in places such as Charlotte, North Carolina, reported brisk business.

At the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, NASA no longer has to worry about rolling space shuttles back from the launch pad to the hangar because of hurricanes, since the shuttle fleet is now retired. But the spaceflight company SpaceX was concerned about the storm’s effect on its leased seaside pad.

The last Category 3 storm or higher to hit the U.S. was Wilma in October 2005. It sliced across Florida with 120 mph winds, killing five people and causing an estimated $21 billion in damage.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal ordered an evacuation of the entire Georgia coast, covering more than a half-million people. It was the first hurricane evacuation along the Georgia coast since 1999, when the state narrowly escaped Floyd.

“We have a house that sits right here on the water and we kind of said goodbye to it thinking that, you know, the house … might not be here when we get back,” said Jennifer Banker, a resident of Georgia’s dangerously exposed St. Simons Island.

Darcy O’Connor, a restaurant owner who lives in a rowhouse in Savannah, Georgia, a historic city of many beautifully maintained homes from the 18th and 19th century, said she and her most of her neighbors were sticking around.

O’Connor noted that her home, built in 1883, has weathered hurricanes before: “Half the windows, if you look, still have the original glass. So that tells you something.”