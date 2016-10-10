1 million without power in North, South Carolina

A woman watches floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew rush over a bridge in Spring Lake, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Large oak tree felled by Hurricane Matthew lay across Candy Gray's pool and on to the detached garage behind her house in the Birdneck Point section of Virginia Beach, Va., as Hurricane Matthew passed Sunday morning, Oct 9, 2016. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
An employee of Cross Creek Body Shop looks over damage due to floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
H.V. Bailey looks at damage to a neighbor's home at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Rob Jakoby and his son Jake sweep debris off the eroded deck at his damaged beach home at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The metal siding was ripped off The Silver Diner that sits on the corner of Atlantic Ave and Butler Blvd on barrier island in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Harris)
The underpass on E Brambleton Ave in Norfolk, Va., is completely flooded after heavy rains and high tides from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew early Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2016. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
The remains of a seawall stand beyond a destroyed beach home at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kyle Simmons turns the gas off a tank while wading through water to check on the home of his grandmother following Hurricane Matthew in Edisto Island, S.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Abandoned cars sit in flood waters on Atlantic Avenue near Crabtree Creek in Raleigh, N.C., after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
October 10, 2016 9:14 AM
1 million without power in North, South Carolina
Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Latest on severe weather stemming from Hurricane Matthew (all times local):
8:45 a.m.
Power is slowly being restored to the hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians left without power when Hurricane Matthew hit the state over the weekend.
As of early Monday, utility outage maps show that just under a half million electric customers across the state were still in the dark.
That's down from 625,000 on Sunday and about 825,000 at the height of the storm.
Power companies say it may be several days before power can be restored to all electric customers across South Carolina.
Similar numbers were without power in North Carolina. North Carolina Emergency Management says about 491,000 residents were without service Monday morning. The state's largest utility, Duke Energy, had the biggest problems, with about 310,000 customers without service.
Matthew is long gone from the Atlantic coast early Monday, but the devastation lingers, most notably in North Carolina, where flooded cities are trying to dry out and those downstream are keeping a close eye on rising rivers.
The flooding disaster is forecast to slowly unfold over the next several days as all that rain — more than a foot in places — flows into rivers and downstream, likely causing more inundation in many of the same places devastated by a similar deluge from Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
Thousands of people found themselves suddenly trapped in homes and cars during the torrential rains. Rescuers in Coast Guard helicopters plucked some of them from rooftops and used military vehicles to reach others.
The storm killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 18 in the U.S.