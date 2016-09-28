September 28, 2016 3:29 PM
2 students, 1 teacher wounded in SC school shooting
Associated Press
TOWNVILLE, S.C. -- Two students and a teacher have been wounded and flown to hospitals after a shooting at a South Carolina elementary school, police said.
Speaking on live television, the unidentified officer said all other students at Townville Elementary School were safe following the shooting Wednesday and that parents are being told to pick up their children at a nearby church.
The school is located near the Georgia state line.