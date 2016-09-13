2nd man dies after August boat crash

Associated Press

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Authorities say a second man has died following a late-August boat crash into a dock on a river along the Ohio-Michigan state line.

The Monroe News and The Blade of Toledo reported 43-year-old John Nusbaum of Toledo, Ohio, died Sunday at a Toledo hospital. He'd been in critical condition following the crash into a dock on the Ottawa River in Monroe County's Erie Township, which is located in Michigan.

Police earlier said the 17-foot speedboat's operator, Thomas Duquette II of Holland, Ohio, died just after the crash. Another man remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities said a woman aboard escaped serious injuries.

Erie Township police Chief Dean Ansel said they were returning from a bar when the boat struck the dock, which extends about 60 feet into the river.