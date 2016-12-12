4 children killed in Middle Tennessee house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. – A fire official says four children under the age of 10 have died and another child and an adult were injured when a home in Middle Tennessee caught fire early Monday.

Springfield Fire Chief Jimmy Hamill says firefighters arrived within four minutes of getting the call at 3:34 a.m. and extinguished the blaze quickly, but found four children, ages 4, 7, 8 and 9 dead near the back of the house.

Hamill says the children's father and a female child were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He said the father was in very critical condition. He didn't have information on the child's condition.

Hamill said the mother and two other children escaped unharmed.

He said the fire appears to be accidental. The cause is under investigation.