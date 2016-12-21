4 former officials charged in Flint crisis

FLINT, Mich. – A criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water turned to former key officials at City Hall on Tuesday as Michigan’s attorney general announced charges against four people accused of keeping residents on a contaminated system that caused the crisis.

Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose separately were state-appointed emergency managers in Flint in 2014-15 when the city was using the Flint River as a source of drinking water.

They were charged with four crimes, including conspiracy and misconduct in office. Howard Croft, Flint’s former public works director, and Daugherty Johnson, the former utilities director, were charged with conspiracy and false pretenses.

Attorney General Bill Schuette said Earley and Ambrose committed Flint to $85 million in bonds to join a new regional water pipeline to Lake Huron while at the same time using a city water plant that was not equipped to properly treat the river water before it went to roughly 100,000 residents.

They claimed that debt-burdened Flint needed to sell bonds to clean up a lagoon, Schuette said, but the money went as the city’s share to Karegnondi Water Authority to build the pipeline, which still is under construction.

During a news conference, there was no allegation by Schuette that Earley and Ambrose personally gained from the bond deal or by keeping the Flint River as the source of water for Flint.

Schuette said the investigation has revealed a “fixation on finances and balance sheets” in Flint during that period. “This fixation has cost lives,” he said, noting that 12 people died from Legionnaires’ disease, which has been linked by experts to the river water. “This fixation came at the expense of protecting the health and safety of Flint. It’s all about numbers over people, money over health.”