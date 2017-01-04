6 dead across South assevere weather strikes

As an apparent tornado bore down on them, seven people in a mobile home in southeast Alabama made a life-or-death decision: Three ran into one bathroom for shelter and four ran in the opposite direction to another room seeking safety.

The three, including Lawana Henrich, survived without a scratch, according to Coroner Robert Byrd. But a big hardwood tree that slammed into the mobile home killed the four others, including Henrich’s daughter and sister, Byrd said.

The tree toppled over during a wave of severe weather that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Southeast, and it couldn’t have hit in a worse spot when it fell Monday night near Rehobeth, Alabama.

“It was dead center,” Byrd said. “You think, ‘What’s the chance of four people being so close in one area?’ But they were.”

Those four, a woman in Georgia, and a man who drowned in the Florida Panhandle died as a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Southeastern United States from Texas.

Teams of surveyors were headed out Tuesday to assess apparent tornado damage at three sites in southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, said Mark Wool, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida.

Wool said authorities believe a tornado is responsible for damage that left the four people dead in Alabama, but he said the weather service won’t be able to say for sure until experts visit the site.

In Georgia, Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe said more than 1,000 homes were damaged, including four that caught fire. He says the storm also knocked down multiple trees and that it may take four or five days to remove all of the debris.

It was the second episode of heavy rain within days for some areas. An area stretching from coastal Mississippi through eastern Georgia received more than 4 inches of rain Monday, according to radar estimates.

Parts of southern Mississippi and southwest Alabama have received more than 8 inches of rain since Saturday.