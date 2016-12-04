9 dead in warehouse blaze

Also: Fire rages in densely populated area BOSTON – Firefighters worked into the night to put down a large fire that jumped from one building to another across a densely populated neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Heavy flames engulfed multifamily buildings and several automobiles. Dozens of families were displaced and moved to a temporary shelter. Fire crews were called in from surrounding cities and towns to help after the first calls came about 2 p.m. They were still fighting the blaze long after the sun set. Authorities said two police officers and one firefighter were hurt. Their injuries were believed to be minor.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Firefighters struggled to get to bodies in the rubble Saturday after a fire tore through a converted Oakland warehouse during a late-night electronic music party, killing at least nine people and making the charred structure unsafe for emergency crews to enter. Officials said they feared the death toll could rise as high as 40.

Officials described the scene inside the warehouse, which had been illegally converted into artist studios, as a death trap that made it impossible for many partygoers to escape the Friday night fire. And a day later, the maze of debris and devastation was complicating efforts to extract the bodies.

“It was just a labyrinth of little areas. We knew people were in there, and we were trying to get them out. But it was just a labyrinth,” Oakland deputy fire chief Mark Hoffmann told reporters Saturday afternoon.

He said firefighters had to stop their search-and-rescue operation Saturday afternoon for safety reasons and shore up the structure, but they expected to resume later in the day. The building’s roof had collapsed into the second floor, which in places fell to the bottom floor.

Oakland officials said they had opened an investigation just last month into the warehouse after numerous complaints filed by neighbors who said trash was piling up outside the property and people were illegally living in the building, which was zoned as a warehouse.

Darin Ranelletti of the Oakland Planning Department said the city opened an investigation Nov. 13 and an investigator went to the premises Nov. 17 but could not get inside the building. The city has not confirmed people were living inside.

One survivor, however, said that 18 artists lived inside the warehouse.

Bob Mule said he was one of the artists living in the collective space. He told KGO-TV that he and another person smelled smoke and spotted the fire in a back corner and started yelling.

“The fire went up really, really, really quickly,” he said.

Mule said he tried to help someone who had an injured ankle but couldn’t. “There was a lot of stuff in the way, the flames were too much,” Mule said, trailing off. “I hope, I hope he’s OK.”

The warehouse was known as the “Oakland Ghost Ship.” Its website showed pictures of a bohemian, loft-like interior made of wood and cluttered with rugs, old sofas and a garage-sale-like collection of pianos, paintings, turntables, statues and other items.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. But officials said the clutter served as a tinderbox and there were no sprinklers inside.

“Something as simple as a cigarette could have started this,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said, adding that people either escaped from the building or died inside, where the only way down from the second story was via a stairwell constructed entirely of wooden pallets. “It appears that either you got out or you got trapped inside.”

More than 15 hours after the fire started, rescue crews had only recovered four bodies from the building and dozens of people were still unaccounted for, Kelly said. He said the rescue operation was expected to take a minimum of two days. None of the nine dead has been identified.

About 50 to 100 people were believed to have been at the party when the fire started about 11:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said at least 25 people were unaccounted for. The victims were believed to be people in their 20s, Kelly said. He said as many as 40 may have perished and that the coroner is preparing for a “mass casualty event” that could include victims from other countries.

Panicked friends and family posted messages on the group’s Facebook page trying to find out if their loved ones were among the dead.