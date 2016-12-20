Alcohol poisoning kills 49 in Siberia

MOSCOW – The death toll from alcohol poisoning in a Siberian city has risen to at least 49 Monday after the victims consumed a counterfeit bath lotion containing deadly methanol.

Local officials in Irkutsk went house-to-house in search for more victims and introduced a state of emergency Monday, while the Russian government called for tighter regulation of the alcohol market.

The sale of lotions and tinctures containing alcohol has risen in recent years as Russia has plunged into recession under the weight of Western sanctions and a slide in oil prices. Poisonings caused by cheap surrogate alcohol are a regular occurrence, but the Irkutsk case was unprecedented in its scale.

New Orleans settles Katrina police cases

The mayor of New Orleans announced Monday that the city has reached settlements totaling $13.3 million in lawsuits over deadly police shootings after Hurricane Katrina and a fatal beating just before the 2005 storm, and he apologized to the victims’ families on behalf of the city.

Mitch Landrieu said the settlements with 17 plaintiffs end all civil litigation involving those cases. It took more than 11 years because criminal cases had to be dealt with first, he said.

A total of 20 current or former New Orleans police officers were charged in a series of Justice Department civil rights investigations following the August 2005 storm.

X-ray terror plot gets mechanic 30 years

A 52-year-old industrial mechanic who was the first person in the U.S. convicted of trying to produce a weapon of mass destruction under a 2004 law intended to stop terrorists from using radiation-dispersing “dirty bombs” was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.

Glendon Scott Crawford, of Galway, New York, planned to kill Muslims as well as people whose political and social beliefs he disagreed with, U.S. Attorney Richard Hartunian said.

Investigators began tracking Crawford in 2012 after he approached two local Jewish groups with his idea for how they could defeat their enemies using a mobile X-ray weapon. Crawford was convicted in August by a jury that rejected his lawyer’s argument that he was entrapped by the FBI.

Judge in Stanford rape case affirmed by panel

A California judge was cleared of misconduct Monday for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus, a punishment decried as too lenient by critics across the country.

There was no evidence that Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky displayed bias in his treatment of Brock Turner, according to the California Commission on Judicial Performance. The panel said it received thousands of complaints demanding that Persky be punished over Turner’s sentence, which required the now-21-year-old to register as a sex offender for life.

Pagan priest sports horns in license photo

An ordained Pagan priest finally has gotten the OK to sport goat horns in his Maine driver’s license photo.

Maine resident Phelan Moonsong said that unless he’s sleeping or bathing, he always wears his goat horns, which serve as his spiritual antennae and help him educate others about Paganism.

Moonsong’s case went to the Maine Secretary of State’s office, which said the state was not familiar with his choice of headdress and so asked Moonsong for more information to review the issue. A spokeswoman said the state allowed the goat horns because Moonsong cited their religious purposes and also because they didn’t obstruct his face.

International Monetary Fund chief keeps job

Christine Lagarde can remain head of the International Monetary Fund despite her conviction Monday of negligence in a case dating to her tenure as France’s finance minister.

The IMF’s executive board announced that it “reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s ability.”

Lagarde, 60, was found guilty of one count of negligence but spared her jail time and a criminal record. She had potentially faced a year of imprisonment and a fine for not seeking to block a fraudulent 2008 arbitration award to a politically connected tycoon when she was finance minister.

Woman faces charges in Sandy Hook threat

A Florida woman accused of threatening the parent of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting because she thought it was a hoax pleaded not guilty Monday and was barred from visiting websites that promote such false conspiracy theories.

Lucy Richards, 57, entered her plea in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Richards was arrested Dec. 7 in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, who died in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Pozner has publicly sought to debunk conspiracy theories that claim Sandy Hook and other mass slayings were staged by the government as part of an anti-gun agenda.

Tot spent cold night in car; mother charged

A Colorado woman accused of leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a car overnight during a snowstorm appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol around the time she apparently abandoned the boy.

Court documents say that surveillance video captured 26-year-old Nicole Carmon walking into a gas station Friday night in suburban Denver looking disheveled and appearing distressed. The Denver Post reports that Carmon told police that she had six shots of vodka.

Investigators say she seemed to say something about “Target” and pointed to a nearby Target store before walking off. The boy was found Saturday morning in a car covered in snow parked at the Target store about 14 hours later. He had hypothermia and frostbite.