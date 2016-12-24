Arrest made in road rage death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man who fired his gun into a car, striking and killing a 3-year-old boy, did so because he thought the driver of that vehicle was following him too closely, police said in an affidavit released Friday following the suspect’s arrest.

Gary Eugene Holmes, 33, turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday night, Little Rock police said Friday. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on preliminary charges of capital murder and committing a terroristic act in the shooting death last week of Acen King, who was shopping with his grandmother Saturday when he was hit by gunfire.

Kim King-Macon, the boy’s grandmother, told authorities that she had stopped at a stop sign in the pouring rain when a man honked his horn, then got out of his car and fired a gun. King-Macon said she did not realize her grandson had been shot until she arrived at the shopping center, about 10 miles away.

Investigators received a tip that the car involved in the shooting belonged to Holmes’ girlfriend, who told police that she was in the car with Holmes when the fatal shooting occurred. She told investigators that Holmes said a car was following him too closely, so he pulled over and let it go past. The affidavit says the girlfriend told police that Holmes got out and fired his gun after the car stopped at a stop sign for “a few minutes.”

The girlfriend told police that Holmes said: “That’s what you get for following me around.” The girlfriend said she and Holmes didn’t realize he had shot someone until the next day.