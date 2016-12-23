Artists defend underground clubs

LOS ANGELES – The party is over at Purple 33.

About a week after 36 people died in a fire at an underground music party in Oakland, California, inspectors acting on a complaint discovered a makeshift nightclub and unpermitted living quarters concealed in a warehouse near Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities searching the drab, two-story building found an illegally constructed dance floor, paired with a bar and DJ booth. Haphazard wiring snaked through walls, and an outdoor staircase capped by a bamboo canopy was flagged as a fire threat.

The unlicensed club was shut down, and operator Donald Cassel, who also lives there, was ordered out.

The closing of the space dubbed Purple 33 highlights growing friction between underground music venues that can be the only option for experimental or emerging performers and their fans, and authorities who see disasters-in-waiting.

Finding them is another matter, when events can be announced with a fleeting Facebook post or text message and, in many cases, vanish after the music stops.

After the Oakland blaze, officials in L.A., Baltimore and other cities announced plans to aggressively pursue illegally converted warehouses and other jury-rigged living spaces.

The threat of a crackdown is unnerving musicians and artists who live in them and routinely accept risks that can come with performing on unlicensed stages.

“Lesser-known artists are happy to play nearly anywhere that will host them, because there are very few options,” said Amanda Brown, co-owner of the Los Angeles record label 100% Silk, which lost two of its artists in the Oakland fire.

“These events are way more about community and shared experience than they are making money,” she said in an email. “Most artists are very flexible and willing to deal with strange venues as long as there is a sound system and some enthusiasm for the music.”