Authorities seek 28-year-old man in NYC blast

NEW YORK – The Latest on explosive devices being found in two states (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The New York Police Department says it is looking for a 28-year-old man for questioning in the New York City bombing.

The NYPD tweeted Monday morning that authorities were seeking Ahmad Khan Rahami. He is a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan.

Bill de Blasio says he could be armed and dangerous.

An explosion in Manhattan on Saturday injured 29 people. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said earlier that it didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism. A pressure cooker device was also found blocks away, but it didn't explode. Authorities were trying to determine if they were connected.

A pipe bomb also exploded Saturday in a New Jersey shore town ahead of a 5K. No one was injured.

And on Sunday night, five explosive devices were found near an Elizabeth, New Jersey, train station.

------

2 a.m.

Authorities are questioning several people as they try to determine any possible connection between an explosion in a bustling New York City neighborhood, an unexploded pressure-cooker device found blocks away and a pipe bomb blast in New Jersey.

FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser says agents stopped "a vehicle of interest in the investigation" of the Manhattan explosion Sunday night. She said no one has been charged.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Saturday night blast in Manhattan that injured 29 people didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism.

Cell phones were discovered at the site of both bombings. Authorities say the New York City bomb contained residue of an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores.