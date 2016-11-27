Brown water, beaver battle among early signs of water woes

ATLANTA – Beaver dams have been demolished, burbling fountains silenced, and the drinking water in one southern town has taken on the light brownish color of sweet tea.

Though water shortages have yet to drastically change most people's lifestyles, southerners are beginning to realize that they'll need to save their drinking supplies with no end in sight to an eight-month drought.

Already, watering lawns and washing cars is restricted in some parts of the South. More severe limits loom if forecasts of below-normal rain hold true through the rest of 2016.

One harbinger of the drought arrived without warning in Chris Benson's bathroom in Griffin, Georgia. The brown water in the bathtub was the result of high levels of manganese that showed up after the water level in the city's reservoir dropped.