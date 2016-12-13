Cairo suspect labeled victim

CAIRO – The young man suspected of blowing himself up inside a Cairo chapel during Sunday Mass, killing at least 25 people, had been arrested and beaten by police two years ago after allegedly taking part in an Islamist demonstration, his lawyer said Monday.

If confirmed, Mahmoud Shafiq Mohammed Mustafa would be the latest Egyptian to be radicalized after being subjected to police abuse, a practice that was common for decades and has become rampant after a crackdown on dissent following the military’s 2013 ouster of an Islamist president.

Mahmoud Hassan, one of Musafa’s lawyers, said his client, who was 16 at the time of his arrest, was tortured until he confessed to the possession of weapons and explosions. He also faced charges of membership in an “illegal organization,” Egyptian parlance for the outlawed Muslim Brother­hood, the Islamist group of which former President Mohammed Morsi was a senior official.

Turkey arrests 200 after attack

Turkish authorities arrested more than 200 people Monday following suicide bombings near an Istanbul stadium that killed 44 people. The arrests primarily targeted members of a Kurdish political party that already was a focus of a broader government crackdown.

Saturday’s attack, which a radical Kurdish group claimed as an act of revenge for state violence against the ethnic minority in the southeast, was the deadliest to hit Istanbul this year.

Authorities blamed the carnage on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. A shadowy offshoot of the movement, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the state, claimed responsibility for the attack on a website that is blocked in Turkey.

Ex-congressman gets 10 years

Former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah was sentenced Monday to a 10-year prison term by a judge who said he was “astonished” that a veteran legislator would steal government and charity funds to pay his son’s debts and buy a vacation home.

Fattah, a Democrat born into a family of black activists in Philadelphia, spent two decades in Congress working on housing, education, gun control and other issues of concern to his mostly poor district. Fattah and his TV anchor wife, meanwhile, took in more than $500,000 a year.

Yet Fattah’s finances grew dire after a failed 2007 run for mayor, when he faced campaign spending limits that led him to take an illegal $1 million loan from a friend. The trouble escalated when the friend called in the debt.

Sick boy dies in Santa’s arms

A Tennessee Santa Claus says a terminally ill 5-year-old boy died in his arms after he gave the child a present in the hospital.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports that Eric Schmitt-Matzen, who does about 80 events a year as Santa, was asked a few weeks ago to visit the dying boy. Schmitt-Matzen says he gave the child a toy. He says the boy gave him a big hug, asked “Santa, can you help me?” and died in his arms. Schmitt-Matzen says it took him days to recover, but he’s continuing to play Santa.

Offshore wind farm operating

The nation’s first offshore wind farm has opened off the coast of Rhode Island, ushering in a new era in the U.S. for the industry.

Deepwater Wind built five turbines 3 miles off Block Island to power about 17,000 homes, a project costing about $300 million. It said Monday that the wind farm has begun producing energy for the grid.

Many Block Island residents supported the wind farm as a way to drive down the island’s high energy costs, though some opposed it out of fear that the turbines would dramatically alter ocean views that both residents and visitors enjoy.

Hey, thief: Jesus needs 2 parents

The owners of a New Hampshire Nativity scene have a message for whoever stole Mary from their yard last week.

A handwritten cardboard sign next to the Nativity in Manchester reads: “Please help! Mary Missing, Joseph Doesn’t Want to be a Single Dad!”

Shirl Kula says she and her husband have put up the set almost every Christmas in the 16 years they’ve lived in their home and consider it a gift to the neighborhood. She says they’ve never tied down the figures because the Nativity scene “belongs to the neighborhood.” Kula says she’s not looking to punish who­ever took Mary. She simply wants Mary back.

Jesus isn’t in his cradle, but he hasn’t been stolen; Kula and her husband wait until midnight each Christmas to put him out.

Alpaca predator gets reprieve

The death sentence that hung over a young Los Angeles mountain lion with a taste for alpaca has been commuted.

The big cat was named as the prime suspect in a killing spree that left 11 alpacas and a goat dead in the hills of Malibu, Calif. The owner of most of the slain animals, rancher Victoria Vaughn-Perling, was issued a state permit to have P-45 – whose radio collar placed him in the vicinity of the bloodbath – shot and killed.

But last week, Vaughn-Perling let the permit expire, saying she didn’t want P-45 to die, and worked with the Mountain Lion Foundation to build what the L.A. Daily News described as four 10-by-10-foot chain-link “lion-resistant enclosures” for her 15 surviving alpacas. The pens were paid for by the National Wildlife Federation.