California man shot, killed in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A California man has been shot and killed while running from an apparent robbery attempt in downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police spokeswoman Kris Mumford tells local news outlets two men from Los Angeles were walking early Monday near the Country Music Hall of Fame when a Chevrolet Impala pulled up behind them. The two men began running in opposite directions when police say a gunman from the car opened fire.

One victim was shot once and died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The other man wasn't hurt.

Mumford says police are looking for three people in a silver Chevrolet Impala. Surveillance cameras captured two suspects outside the vehicle during the shooting. She says police believe the shooting was an attempted robbery.