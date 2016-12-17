Chemical leak not revealed for week

DALLAS – A chemical leak from an asphalt plant that led Corpus Christi officials to warn residents this week not to drink the water was apparently reported a week earlier, according to an email from a state environmental official that was obtained Friday.

The email doesn’t say who initially reported the leak Dec. 7 or to whom. It says the state environmental agency was notified about 3 p.m. Wednesday, when city officials warned the public.

The email indicates that a combination of Indulin AA-86 and hydrochloric acid leaked into the water supply at Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions. Indulin is an asphalt emulsifying agent that’s corrosive and can burn the eyes, skin and respiratory tract if a person comes into contact with concentrated amounts.

Up to 24 gallons of it may have seeped into a pipeline carrying water, allowing it to move to other areas of the city, Kim Womack, a spokeswoman for the city, said Thursday.

City officials Friday continued to ease restrictions on the use of tap water while workers flushed water pipes to make sure any remnants of the chemical are removed.

In additional to shuttering schools, the leak also continued to disrupt commerce. Officials said plenty of bottled water has been donated to help residents.

City officials have said that no one has turned up at area hospitals with symptoms that might indicate they were sickened or burned by the chemical.