Chicago battles fear as homicides surge

On a weekend afternoon in a city scarred by escalating violence, Kris Pinder watched his children play at a park festival in Roseland, a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

The harmonies of a gospel choir bubbled up through loudspeakers while clippers buzzed across the scalps of little boys in barber chairs. Basketballs flew across a nearby court, and tennis balls bounced over nets on another.

By the end of the Labor Day weekend, the city had surpassed its homicide total for all of 2015. Thirteen people were shot to death over the Labor Day weekend, raising the homicide count to 512 for the year, according to data collected and analyzed by the Chicago Tribune. There were 491 homicides all of last year.

An average of three people were killed each day in August, a particularly brutal stretch in a bloody year. But in Roseland, where a woman was fatally shot five days before the festival, people came together for a gathering that was one of dozens across the city over the long weekend aimed at helping parts of the city under siege by escalating gun violence.

“The children need to see that everything is not all bad,” said Pinder, 33.

In August alone, there were 92 victims of homicide, the city’s deadliest month in more than two decades and more killings than most big cities in the U.S. recorded in the first six months of the year. There were 65 people shot over the Labor Day weekend, the deadliest of the three holiday weekends this summer. The Memorial Day saw 69 shot, six of them fatally, and the Fourth of July weekend recorded 66 shot, five of them fatal.

For many in the city, the bloodshed has filled them with fear and anxiety; in a survey this year, residents were found as likely to think young people in the city would become victims of a violent crime as graduate from college.

Over the weekend, a group of 75 organizations, block clubs and churches staged pop-up events in the areas of the city most impacted by the violence – the southern and western neighborhoods that have been home to most of the increase in killings, police say. The surge in violence has given an urgency to the block parties, cookouts, chess matches, gospel concerts, stage plays and pickup basketball games.

“When the amount of violence skyrocketed this summer, people realized if we don’t do something, it’ll get out of hand,” said Kaaron Johnson, 28, at a gathering in Bronzeville, another South Side neighborhood.

Chicago is on pace to see more than 600 homicides in a single year for the first time since 2003. The country’s third-biggest city has seen more killings so far this year than the two larger cities – New York and Los Angeles – combined.

While crime rates nationwide remain far below those seen just a quarter-century ago – between 1990 and 1995, Chicago had at least 800 homicide victims each year – homicides have spiked recently in a number of big cities across the country this year and last year. Chicago’s violence has drawn attention for the sheer scale of the bloodshed. It has reverberated on the presidential campaign trail.

Police have attributed the spike in gun violence in Chicago to known, repeat offenders using illegal guns.

“The historical cycle of violence we have seen in some communities must come to an end,” Eddie Johnson, the police superintendent, said in a statement this month. “Repeat gun offenders who drive the violence on our streets should not be there in the first place and it is time to change the laws to ensure these violent offenders are held accountable for their crimes.”

Compounding anxieties among people who live in the most heavily impacted areas in Chicago are a series of leaked memos from the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police asking the city’s police force not to work voluntary overtime during the holiday weekend.

In one memo obtained by the Chicago Tribune, the stated reason not to work overtime was “to show unity and to protest the continued disrespect of Chicago Police Officers and the killings of law enforcement officers across our country.”

Dean Angelo, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, said the memos were not aimed at City Hall with the union’s contract up next year, but were aimed at officers uneasy after police were attacked and killed in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

“People are fed up,” said Hal Baskin, 64, a lifelong resident of the Englewood neighborhood who helped organize several events there Saturday and called the union’s suggestion un-American. “We don’t care about their political agenda, we care about lives.”

The memos were also sent as the embattled Chicago police force is being investigated by the Justice Department, a civil rights probe launched after video footage emerged last year showing a white officer fatally shooting Laquan McDonald, a black teenager.

After that shooting, a task force assembled by Mayor Rahm Emanuel examined the Chicago police – the country’s second-biggest local law enforcement agency – and released a blistering report in April lambasting the way the department treats minorities.

Angelo said this weekend that he felt like police officers in the city were being misrepresented by the media as well as by city officials.

Chicago’s violence has also been pushed into the national consciousness through repeated mentions by Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate. Trump has sought to portray himself as the law-and-order candidate and has invoked the city violence during campaign events and his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

Just days before weighing in on Aldridge’s death, Trump had claimed during an interview on Fox News that a “top police officer in Chicago” had told him there was a way to stop the violence “within one week.”

He did not name the officer or elaborate on what this officer would do, and Trump’s campaign did not respond to a request to identify him. The Chicago police say no senior officials met with him or his campaign, but they added that he is welcome to offer his input.

“If you have a magic bullet to stop the violence anywhere, not just in Chicago but in America, then please, share it with us,” Johnson, the police superintendent, said in response last week.

Activist Phillip Jackson said that when he heard about the police union’s overtime memos, he decided to rally community groups together for what he called a “Community Peace Surge.”

Through social media and word of mouth, the idea grew into a mixture of official events, such as park festivals, and homegrown activities, such as neighborhood cookouts.

Jackson, who operates the Black Star Project in Bronzeville, said most people know the police can’t stop the gunfire. But he said it felt like officers were abandoning their posts during times of great need, which he said confirmed the mistrust of police that lingers on in these areas.

Tribune News Service contributed to this story.