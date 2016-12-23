Church fire suspect defies assumption

JACKSON, Miss. – The arrest of a black man on a charge of burning a black Mississippi church that was spray-painted with the words “Vote Trump” has sparked bickering online and consternation in the community surrounding the church.

Andrew McClinton, 45, made an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville, a day after he was arrested and charged with a felony: first-degree arson of a place of worship. He requested a public defender and remained in jail with bond set at $250,000.

McClinton, who lives in the Greenville suburb of Leland, spent several years in prison in Mississippi on convictions of armed robbery and other crimes. He is a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of Greenville, which burned Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

In the days after the church fire, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons – an African-American who took office several months ago on a pledge of racial unity – urged officials to investigate it as a possible hate crime. The FBI said it would do so, but no hate crimes charges have been filed.

Chris Orr, a Greenville resident and former police officer for the city, expressed frustration over the mayor’s early words about the fire.

“I have a lot of respect for the mayor,” Orr, who is white, said Thursday. “But, classifying this as a hate crime of a ‘historically black church in a black community’ before the investigation even got going good was basically profiling the suspect as a white person, whether he directly said it or not.”

Officials haven’t revealed what led to McClinton’s arrest. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said investigators don’t believe the fire and vandalism were politically motivated, despite happening a week before the contentious presidential election.