Coats meets with Trump

Retiring Indiana Sen. Dan Coats met Wednesday afternoon with President-elect Donald Trump in New York, but it was not for a job interview.

"I didn't come here to ask to be considered for anything," Coats told reporters camped out in the lobby of Trump Tower. "I was invited here to just sit down and discuss a number of issues that the president will be facing.

"There were a range of things," he said in remarks broadcast by C-SPAN.

Coats, 73, cited his experience as a Republican member of the Senate Armed Services, Intelligence and Financial committees and as the person chosen by President George W. Bush to steer Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito through the Senate confirmation process in 2005. Coats was not a senator at the time of Alito's confirmation.

"So I shared some of my experiences in terms of what it's like to go through the confirmation process in the Senate, what it takes to get someone from nomination to confirmation," Coats said about his meeting with Trump.

Trump will nominate a replacement to fill the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February.

"I told him I want to assist wherever I can, but I'm not seeking a specific position," Coats said.

