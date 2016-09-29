Congress OKs stop-gap spending bill

WASHINGTON – Congress staved off an Oct. 1 government shutdown Wednesday, passing a stopgap spending measure after House Republicans agreed to address the drinking-water crisis in Flint, Michigan, removing a major obstacle in negotiations.

The bill extends current government funding levels until Dec. 9, giving appropriators time to negotiate 2017 spending measures. It also provides year-long funding for veterans programs, $1.1 billion in funds to address the Zika virus, and $500 million in emergency flood relief for Louisiana and other states.

The House approved the bill in a 342 to 85 late-night vote, hours after senators voted 77 to 21 to pass the measure. Lawmakers have now recessed until after the Nov. 8 election.

Sens. Dan Coats, R-Ind., and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., voted Wednesday in favor of legislation.

Coats and Donnelly supported the continuing resolution in two votes that advanced the legislation and a third that passed it.

Both the Zika money and flood funding were subject to long and painstaking negotiations between majority Republicans and minority Democrats, but it was funding for Flint that threatened to push matters past the brink with a little over one month before Election Day.

Democrats made clear earlier this week that they would not support the spending bill unless Republicans moved to guarantee Flint aid, while GOP leaders countered the Senate had approved such help earlier this month in a separate water projects bill.

The impasse was broken late Tuesday after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, struck a deal allowing a vote to include $170 million in Flint relief to the House version of the water bill. That amendment and the underlying bill both passed the House on Wednesday evening on bipartisan votes.

Ryan, addressing the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday morning, said the amendment would “help unlock” the spending bill. “We should be able to move this through, I believe, before Friday,” he said.

Pelosi said the deal offered “a real opportunity to send a message of hope to the people of Flint,” though several of her Democratic colleagues pledged not to support any spending bill that did not directly include Flint.

By Wednesday morning, Senate Democrats were satisfied that, thanks to the House deal, Flint would be addressed once Congress returns after the election.

“I am convinced that there is going to be help for Flint in the lame duck,” Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, said on the Senate floor. “They’ve been waiting for help, they deserve help, and I am very happy it is going to come.”

The Flint crisis is into its second year, with most households and businesses in the Michigan city still unable to use their lead-tainted tap water for drinking or cooking.

A decision made by a state-appointed emergency manager to switch water sources led to the corrosion of water-supply pipes that now must be replaced at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.