Cops: Man suspected in fatal shooting apparently kills self

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Police say a man fatally shot another man, ran inside his own home and turned the gun on himself during a standoff with a SWAT team in northeast Ohio.

Police say 58-year-old Robert Waltzer shot 57-year-old Jerry Robinson several times Sunday evening outside Waltzer's Twinsburg condo, about 20 miles southeast of Cleveland.

Robinson later died at a hospital.

Waltzer went back into his home. Police and a SWAT team surrounded the home and tried to negotiate with Waltzer to come out.

Police say the SWAT team shot tear gas into the condo and found Waltzer had apparently shot himself to death. Police say a 9 mm gun was found nearby.

Robinson's parents tell Cleveland.com his relationship with a longtime girlfriend recently ended and she had moved in with Waltzer.