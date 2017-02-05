Protesters against President Trump's temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations stand in front of the Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
People chant during a rally protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, near the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A woman holds a banner reading " Make love not walls" during a gathering to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recent travel ban to the U.S. at Trocadero Plaza next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Protesters march along Pennsylvania Avenue past the Trump International Hotel during a rally protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, near the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A demonstrator chants during a rally protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, near the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
People hold a banner as they take part in a protest march in London, against U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the U.S., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
February 05, 2017 7:20 AM
Court denies Justice request to immediately reinstate ban
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO – A federal appeals court has denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on certain travelers and all refugees.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked both the state of Washington and the Trump administration early Sunday to file more arguments by Monday afternoon.
The Trump administration appealed a federal judge's ruling that temporarily placed the ban on hold. The higher court's denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least.
Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco forcefully argued in the government's brief Saturday night that presidential authority is "largely immune from judicial control" when it comes to deciding who can enter or stay in the United States.