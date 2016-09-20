Dad beats cancer-surviving daughter to death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Not 2 years old, Maddox Lawrence knew heartache.

The toddler had struggled with a rare form of eye cancer – and survived. In fact, prosecutors told CBS affiliate WSTM that the attention she had been getting might have made her father jealous and might have motivated him to do the unspeakable.

One weekend in February, Maddox went missing from her home in Upstate New York – she was last seen in a white shirt with brown puppies on it, pink pants, a teeny tiny coat and a knit hat decorated with pom-poms, authorities said at the time. Her father, Ryan Lawrence, was missing, too. He had left a note for Maddox’s mother, suggesting that he might hurt himself or his child, police said in a statement.

An Amber Alert was issued.

“Ryan, if you’re listening, please just bring Maddox home,” Maddox’s mother, Morgan Lawrence, pleaded during a news conference at the time, according Syracuse.com. “Maddox, I love you honey. Ryan please, just please, call. The whole family loves you. The whole family wants you both home.”

Within days, police had found Ryan Lawrence. Then they found a blond-haired, brown-eyed baby, beaten, burned and buried in a watery grave in a creek in Syracuse.

Lawrence, 25, was charged with his daughter’s death. He pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and faces up to 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for next month.

By all appearances, Lawrence was a devoted father, toting her with him each morning when he delivered pastries to coffee shops in Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com, or holding her chubby hand during the chemotherapy intended to destroy the deadly cancer spreading through her eye.

On Feb. 20, Lawrence and his little girl dropped Maddox’s mother at a clothing shop where she worked. The plan was for them to return to pick her up later that night, but they never showed up, according to Syracuse.com.

When Morgan Lawrence got home, she found the family car, with the keys in it, outside. Inside, she found the note. Police Sgt. Richard Helterline told Syracuse.com that Lawrence seemed to be suffering from “mental impairment” when he wrote it.

Authorities said Lawrence kidnapped his 21-month-old daughter and took her to a secluded area in nearby Cortland County. There, authorities said, he beat her in the head with a wooden baseball bat, killing her – then burned her body in a fire pit. He took her body back to Onondaga County, where, authorities said, he tied her to a cinder block and sunk her in a creek.

It wasn’t until two days after Maddox’s death that authorities found Lawrence. A bystander had spotted him, although he was in disguise – wearing a wig, hat and sunglasses, according to Syracuse.com.

“I don’t know why he did it – I know it was an act of evil,” Rick Trunfio, first chief assistant district attorney for Onondaga County, said in an interview. Some told Syracuse.com that Maddox’s parents were overwhelmed – working meager jobs and caring for an ill infant.