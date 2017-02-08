Dakota pipeline to get final approval

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Army said Tuesday that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project.

However, construction could still be delayed because the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has led opposition, said it would fight the latest development in court.

The Army intends to cancel further environmental study and allow the Lake Oahe crossing as early as today, according to court documents the Justice Department filed that include letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer.

The stretch under Lake Oahe is the final big chunk of work on the 1,200-mile pipeline that would carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. Developer Energy Transfer Partners had hoped to have the pipeline operating by the end of 2016, but construction has been stalled while the Army Corps of Engineers and the Dallas-based company battled in court over the crossing.

First lady’s plans to profit draw fire

First lady Melania Trump has said little about what she intends to do with her prominent position. But in new court documents, her lawyers say the “multi-year term” during which she “is one of the most photographed women in the world” could mean millions of dollars for her personal brand.

The statement came Monday in a libel lawsuit the first lady re-filed in a state trial court in Manhattan. Trump has been suing the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website over a now-retracted report that claimed she once worked as an escort. In the filing Monday, Trump’s lawyers argued that the report was not only false and libelous but also damaged her ability to profit off her high profile and affected her business opportunities.

Richard Painter, who advised former President George W. Bush on ethics, said the language in the lawsuit shows Melania Trump is engaging “in an unprecedented, clear breach of rules about using her government position for private gain.” Charles Harder, Melania Trump’s attorney, said “the first lady has no intention of using her position for profit and will not do so.”

House votes to drop Obama rules

The Republican-controlled House voted Tuesday to overturn Obama-era rules on the environment and education as GOP lawmakers seek to reverse years of what they see as excessive government regulation during the past eight years of a Democratic president.

The House voted 234-186 to repeal a rule that requires federal land managers to consider climate change and other long-term effects of proposed development on public lands. The rule also requires the federal Bureau of Land Management to use the best available science in making decisions about the 245 million acres of public lands it oversees, mostly in the West.

Lawmakers also voted, 234-190, to repeal a separate measure aimed at helping states identify failing schools and come up with plans to improve them. The rule provides a framework for states to develop their own accountability plans under a bipartisan education law signed by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Wacky comedic ‘authority’ dies

Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his improvisational riffs and nonsensical style who billed himself as “The World’s Foremost Authority,” has died at 102. He died Monday at his home in Manhattan, according to son Richard.

Corey’s dizzying mix of mock-intellectual circumlocutions, earnest political tirades and slapstick one-liners made Corey the king of comedic confusion and earned him the nickname “professor.” Corey was among a generation of comics who emerged in the 1950s and ’60s who used their humor to question the status quo. Corey punctured academic pretense, and his jokes also took on a political and social bite.