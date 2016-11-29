Delaware Lottery hit with $2M lawsuit after computer glitch

WILMINGTON, Del. – Two men claim in a lawsuit that the Delaware Lottery owes them millions for winning tickets they purchased after a computer glitch generated multiple matching numbers.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports a lawsuit filed Nov. 18 by John Brookings Jr. and Richard Spence says the men received two winning tickets, worth $1 million each, after playing Keno, a bingo-style lottery game, last December.

However, the Delaware Lottery refused to honor the tickets.

State Lottery Director Vernon Kirk is also named in the lawsuit. He said in a statement in February that the winning tickets resulted from a computer malfunction that generated five tickets with the same numbers over a period of about 20 minutes.

Neither side in the case would comment on the lawsuit.

