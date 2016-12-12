Denver semi driver charged in fatal truck crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – The surviving driver in a fatal truck collision that closed a section of highway near Cincinnati has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says 31-year-old Angeson Abreha, of Denver, Colorado, was taken into custody Sunday after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Abreha was driving a semitrailer southbound on Interstate 275 west of Cincinnati around 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. His semi crossed the grass median and struck a northbound pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Jason Schaller, of Cincinnati.

Schaller was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Jesse Crabtree, of Cincinnati, a passenger in the pickup, was treated and released from an area hospital.