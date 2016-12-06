FILE- In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Michael Slager, at right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
Defense attorneys Andy Savage, left, Don McCune, and Miller Shealy, right, sit around former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager at the Charleston County court in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool)
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Judy Scott, center, Walter Scott's mother, is comforted by her son Rodney Scott, as the family attorneys, Chris Stewart, left, and Justin Bamberg, right, hold a press conference after a mistrial was declared in the Michael Slager trial Monday Dec. 5, 2016, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
December 06, 2016 4:25 PM
Dylann Roof's lawyers want delay after officer's mistrial
JEFFREY COLLINS | Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lawyers for Dylann Roof want to delay picking a jury in his federal death penalty trial because of the publicity surrounding the mistrial in a former police officer's case.
Roof's lawyers filed the request Tuesday. Jury selection is expected to start Wednesday in Charleston, where a mistrial was declared earlier this week for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager.
Roof's attorneys say if U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel goes forward, he at least needs to question the jury pool extensively about their opinions in the Slager case.
Race plays a central role in both cases. Slager, who is white, shot and killed a fleeing, unarmed black driver.
Roof is charged with killing nine people at an African-American church in June 2015.