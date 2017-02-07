Ex-con gets 30 years for torching mosque

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – An ex-convict who posted anti-Islamic rants online pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for setting fire to a mosque that the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter attended occasionally.

Joseph Schreiber pleaded no contest during Monday’s hearing before Circuit Judge Steven Levin. A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution although damages exceeded $100,000.

Because he was declared a habitual offender, he could have received a life sentence.

He had confessed to detectives that he set fire to the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce last Sept. 11, the 15th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The damage to the mosque was so extensive that the leaders recently announced it will move.

Schreiber, who is Jewish, posted on Facebook last July that “All Islam is radical” and that all Muslims should be treated as terrorists and criminals.

Arrests made in fatal apartment fire in ’93

Detective work decades after fire swept through a Los Angeles apartment building filled with poor immigrants has led to arrests of alleged gang members and the prospect of murder charges for the deaths of seven children, three women and two late-term fetuses, authorities said Monday.

Authorities alleged the fire was set as revenge against an apartment manager who tried to stop rampant drug dealing in the building.

The fire erupted in the late afternoon of May 3, 1993, in a three-story, 40-unit apartment building in Westlake, an older section of the city west of downtown.

Ramiro Valerio, 43, of Palmdale and Joseph Monge, 41, of Montebello were arrested Feb. 3. Johanna Lopez, 51, was already in custody on related charges and was to be formally arrested in the new case today.

Syrian forces close in on ISIS-held town

Syrian pro-government forces advanced Monday toward al-Bab, completing the encirclement of the Islamic State-held town that had been partially besieged by Turkey-backed opposition forces, state media and an activist group said.

Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters, known as Euphrates Shield, have been trying to seize the town for weeks in fighting that has killed dozens of Turkish troops. The Syrian government and the Turkish-backed forces are not coordinating their operations.

The Syrian government condemned the incursion when Turkish troops crossed the border in August. But since then Turkey has joined with Russia and Iran to guarantee a cease-fire between the government and Syrian rebels.

9th Circuit questions police-videos release

A federal appeals court considered Monday whether to automatically halt lower court orders publicly releasing video of fatal shootings by police to prevent potential violence.

Judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel acknowledged the case involving a 2013 shooting of an unarmed man by police in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena was largely moot because the video was released and widely published.

But in considering whether U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson abused his discretion by denying the city a stay of execution and releasing videos sought by The Associated Press and other news organizations, the court questioned whether future video releases should be put on hold to offer a chance of appeal.

Judge Andrew Kleinfeld said stays are automatically granted in other types of cases. He repeatedly questioned a news media lawyer about why it was in the public interest to release videos that might incite violence and rioting.

Queen Elizabeth marks 65th year on throne

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach the milestone of 65 years on the throne.

The queen’s Sapphire Jubilee was marked Monday with a 41-gun salute by World War I-era field guns in London’s Green Park and a 62-round gun salute at the Tower of London.

The palace says the 90-year-old Elizabeth was spending the day quietly at her Sandringham estate in eastern England. She does not celebrate the anniversary of the date she became queen in 1952, known as Ascension Day, as it is also the anniversary of her father’s death.

Airline completes longest direct flight

Qatar Airways has launched the world’s longest scheduled commercial airline route with the arrival of its flight from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand.

The Gulf carrier said flight QR920 touched down in Auckland early Monday after covering a distance of 9,032 miles. That is the farthest distance between any two cities linked by direct flights.

The outbound journey is scheduled to take 16 hours and 20 minutes on the Boeing 777. The return trip of 17 hours and 30 minutes is slower because of headwinds.