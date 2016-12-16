Explosives found on victims of Egypt Air crash in May

CAIRO – Traces of explosives have been found on some of the victims of an EgyptAir flight from Paris that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea in May, Egypt’s government said Thursday, a finding that could deal another major blow to the country’s vital tourism sector.

A Civil Aviation Ministry statement said a criminal investigation will be launched into the crash of Flight 804, which killed all 66 people on board and came just seven months after a Russian passenger plane was blown up over the Sinai Peninsula in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

That attack, which killed all 226 people on board in October 2015, led to widespread flight cancellations and emptied out Egypt’s Red Sea resorts. Tourism has been sharply down in much of the rest of the country following years of unrest unleashed by the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Milwaukee officer charged in shooting

Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee police officer Thursday with killing a black man in August, alleging the man had thrown his gun away and was unarmed when the officer fired the second, fatal shot.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was charged with reckless homicide in the Aug. 13 death of Sylville Smith, which sparked two days of riots.

After fleeing police during a traffic stop, Smith turned with a gun and was shot once in his bicep, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said in the complaint that the video shows Smith throwing the gun over a fence after the first shot. Heaggan-Brown told state agents he thought Smith was reaching for another weapon in his waistband so he fired the second shot.

China militarizing man-made islands

China appears to have installed anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons on its man-made islands in the strategically vital South China Sea, a U.S. security think tank says, upping the stakes in what many see as a potential Asian powder keg.

Republican Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the imagery shows China is militarizing the South China Sea. He called for a “determined response” from the U.S. and its allies.

The outposts were built in recent years over objections by the U.S. and rival claimants by piling sand on top of coral reefs, followed by the construction of military-grade airstrips, barracks, lighthouses, radar stations and other infrastructure.

US border agent accused of bribery

A U.S. Border Patrol agent in San Diego was charged Thursday with bribery for allegedly accepting $10,000 to deliver backpacks of what he thought was smuggled methamphetamine and cocaine dropped along the border fence with Mexico.

Noe Lopez, 36, allegedly collected $3,000 from a confidential government source last week for picking up 6 pounds of fake methamphetamine while on duty and accepted $7,000 two days later for retrieving 7 kilograms of phony cocaine. Lopez joined the agency 10 years ago, shortly before a massive hiring spree led to a big spike in the number of agents charged with corruption.

‘Affluenza’ teen’s dad found guilty

The father of a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck has been found guilty of falsely identifying himself as a peace officer.

Fred Couch, 51, was sentenced Wednesday in a Tarrant County courtroom to a year’s probation. If he violates the terms, he could be jailed for up to 120 days.

In a dashcam video shown to jurors, Couch is seen telling North Richland Hills police officers responding to a disturbance two years ago that he is a reserve officer.

Defense attorney Scott Brown argued to a jury this week that Couch, who carried a badge bearing the words “search and rescue” and “Lakeside Police,” never asserted authority with it.

My Lai massacre hero dies at 67

Lawrence Manley Colburn, a helicopter gunner in the Vietnam War who helped end the slaughter of hundreds of unarmed Vietnamese villagers by U.S. troops at My Lai, has died. He was 67.

Lisa Colburn said her husband died Tuesday of cancer at their home in Canton, Georgia.

Colburn was the last surviving member of a U.S. Army crew that ended the My Lai massacre of March 16, 1968. According to accounts, pilot Hugh Thompson landed the helicopter between unarmed villagers and U.S. troops and ordered Colburn and crew chief Glenn Andreotta to cover him. Thompson then persuaded members of Charlie Company to stop shooting.

Colburn and Thompson were nominated for the Nobel Peace prize in 2001 and received the Soldier’s Medal, the highest U.S. military award for bravery not involving conflict with the enemy.

Dr. Bombay on ‘Bewitched’ dies

Bernard Fox, the mustachioed actor known to TV viewers as Dr. Bombay on “Bewitched” and Col. Crittendon on “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 89.

Family spokesman Harlan Boll said he died Wednesday of heart failure at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

The Welsh-born actor’s extensive, wide-ranging film and TV credits included “The Mummy,” “Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “McHale’s Navy” and “Columbo.”