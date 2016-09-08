Extra police called to protest

Also Green Party candidate charged A North Dakota judge issued a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who is accused of spray-painting construction equipment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline. Court records show Stein was charged Wednesday in Morton County with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. The same charges have been filed against her running mate, Ajamu Baraka. Activists invited Stein to leave a message at the protest site on Tuesday, campaign spokeswoman Meleiza Figueroa said, and Stein sprayed “I approve this message” in red paint on the blade of a bulldozer. A court document shows Baraka painted the word “decolonization” on a piece of construction equipment. Morton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rob Keller said the warrant has been filed and if authorities were to come across Stein, “they would arrest her.”

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota authorities are recruiting law enforcement officers from across the state to guard the site of a protest in anticipation of an impending federal ruling on whether to block the construction of the four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The buildup, announced Wednesday, comes after a skirmish between protesters and private security guards on Saturday that turned violent; the crowd dispersed when officers arrived, and no one was arrested. Authorities also said they pulled back Tuesday from responding to a report of 150 to 200 protesters, some with hatchets and knives, gathered at a construction area on private land because they determined it wasn’t safe to respond.

A ruling is expected by Friday on the tribe’s challenge of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to grant permits to the Dallas-based operators of the $3.8 billion pipeline, which will cross North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

Local law enforcement is bracing for a decision that would allow the project to proceed while a spokesman for Gov. Jack Dalrymple said “the governor has always said the National Guard is an option.”

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he is not concerned with the additional law enforcement presence at the site of the protest, where thousands have camped out for weeks, and that the judge’s ruling will not stop the protest.

“This is not going to be over on this one day, whether he rules in our favor or the company’s favor,” Archambault said. “Both sides will appeal so this will not be over.”

He noted that he saw very few law enforcement personnel near the protest site Wednesday and said he’s appealing to protesters to remain “peaceful and prayerful.”

Already, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office estimated its spending $100,000 a week in overtime costs to monitor the protests, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol is spending $65,000 weekly to do the same.