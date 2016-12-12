Family of 15-year-old slain in sandwich shop donates $20K

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The family of a teenager gunned down at a Cleveland-area sandwich shop has donated $20,000 to a city's police and fire departments.

Daveion Perry fatally shot 15-year-old Sunny Ravi Patel in October as Sunny helped his family at a Mr. Hero shop in Cleveland Heights.

A GoFundMe account was created to help with expenses. The family recently donated $20,000 to the Cleveland Heights Police Department and Cleveland Heights Fire Department in a show of gratitude.

Fire officials say they'll likely use the money for paramedic training. Police say they'll consider using it for police academy scholarships.

Perry pleaded guilty and agreed to a sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole in a plea deal to avoid a death sentence.