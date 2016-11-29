Fatal crash bus driver appears in court; hearing postponed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The driver in a Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six children last week has appeared in court, but his preliminary hearing on vehicular homicide charges has been postponed.

News media outlets report the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed to have the preliminary hearing for Johnthony Walker moved to Dec. 15.

Defense attorney Amanda Dunn said she anticipates her client will plead not guilty if a grand jury indicts him.

Walker is charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. Police say another count will be added for a child who died two days after the Nov. 21 crash.

Federal investigators said Walker had left the designated bus route when he crashed on a curvy road while carrying 37 students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Chattanooga police suspect Walker was speeding.