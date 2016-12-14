- In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Joint Economic Committee. A full year after the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate for the first time in nearly a decade, it is widely expected that they are finally ready to raise rates again at their final meeting of 2016. But the real anticipation revolves around how the central bank plans to respond to the political tsunami that voters have delivered with the election of Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
December 14, 2016 8:01 AM
Fed expected to raise rates for first time in a year
Associated Press
The move would lift the rate by a quarter point to a range between 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent, likely nudging up the cost of some consumer and business loans. The Fed last increased rates in December a year ago, when it hiked its benchmark rate from a record low set at the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
Attention Wednesday will revolve around what Fed official say about the pace of future rate increases against the backdrop of Donald Trump's election. How the Fed manages its policies might not be clear even after it issues a statement and Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference.