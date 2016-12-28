Fights break outin nation's malls

Post-Christmas brawls swept across malls around the country, including in Indianapolis, and sent shoppers scrambling toward the exits Monday.

Almost all of the incidents were started by juveniles, police say. Some were scuffles that began at food courts. Others involved false reports of gunshots. In many cases, several social media videos documented the ensuing mass hysteria.

At Castleton Square, a mall on the northeast side of Indianapolis, seven juveniles – one male and six females – were arrested Monday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Twitter.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said, which started about 8 p.m.

The seemingly similar incidents, which took place at about a dozen malls between Monday afternoon and evening, left local law enforcement officials investigating what caused the fights and whether they were somehow connected.

“At this time, we don’t know,” Sgt. Chris Amsler, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department in Aurora, Colorado, told reporters. “At this time, we don’t think it’s related. We just think it’s a coincidence.”

Amsler said a small fight began at the food court of Town Center Aurora, outside Denver, at 4:45 p.m. Monday and multiplied into dozens of skirmishes throughout the mall. All told, police believe about 500 people were involved. Five juveniles were arrested for charges, such as disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest.

When police tried to break up the fight in the food court, a large crowd began surrounding the officers, prompting officials to call every on-duty officer in the city for backup, according to the police department.

In Manchester, Connecticut, seven people, including two adults, were arrested after a disturbance at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills that involved up to 10 teenagers, NBC Connecticut reported. The others who were arrested were ages 14 to 16.

A similar incident happened about 6:30 p.m. at a mall in Beachwood, Ohio, about 20 miles outside of Cleveland. At least one juvenile in custody is suspected of assaulting a police officer, Cleveland.com reported.

A Twitter video, now retweeted more than 3,500 times, shows a stampede inside the mall as shoppers race toward the exit.

False reports of gunshots also caused a wave of panic at malls in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Elizabeth, New Jersey.

NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reported that teenagers set off fireworks to distract from a shoplifting at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said on Twitter that someone screamed “gun” after a chair was slammed, causing panic at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth. Eight to 10 people, including an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old, had minor injuries.

Similar incidents were reported at malls in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Tempe, Arizona; Aurora, Illinois; East Garden City, New York; Memphis and Fort Worth.

Amsler, of the Aurora Police Department, said some type of announcement was made on social media, though he couldn’t say what it specifically said.

“There was something going on on social media about a fight that was going to take place here, which is what drew all of these people who were up to no good to our mall,” Amsler told reporters.

Police in Beachwood, Ohio, also said that the brawl there appear to have been “loosely organized on social media,” The Associated Press reported.