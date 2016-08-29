First offshore wind farm lauded, scorned

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. – The turbines stand like sentinels off the coast of this tiny island, each rising twice as high as the Statue of Liberty. Workers attached the final 240-foot-long blades just days ago, turning the nation’s first offshore wind farm into a reality.

When residents look out at the altered horizon from their gray-shingled houses, some see progress, the birth of a promising industry, a way to ditch the 1 million gallons of diesel fuel that Block Island burns each year for power.

Others see an expensive eyesore, a boondoggle that they contend will enrich private investors while burdening the state’s ratepayers and doing little to improve daily life here. One group went to federal court in an unsuccessful effort to stall the project.

The country’s inaugural foray into offshore wind power is modest compared with the sprawling developments that have existed in Europe for decades. The five-turbine, 30-megawatt project, which is set to start operating this fall, will feed into New England’s electrical grid via underwater cables and provide enough energy to power about 17,000 homes.

But here’s what makes it momentous: It exists.

Building offshore turbines to capture ocean winds has long appealed to U.S. proponents who see them as an untapped source of renewable energy. Yet efforts to jump-start the industry have faltered, none more publicly than the Cape Wind project off Martha’s Vineyard, which has been beset by permitting struggles, legal challenges and opponents with last names such as Koch and Kennedy.

In part because of its deliberately small size, only the Block Island wind farm has successfully navigated the legal, regulatory and political hurdles that have tripped up others. Deepwater Wind, the Providence-based company behind the facility, views it as a steppingstone to much bigger endeavors.

“Something had to be first,” said the company’s chief executive, Jeff Grybowski. “Some project had to be successful in order for the U.S. to be able to begin taking advantage of this huge resource.”

There’s reason to believe offshore wind farms could soon see a U.S. boom. The federal government has awarded nearly a dozen commercial offshore wind leases, including locations off the coasts of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. This month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed a law requiring utilities to buy a combined 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power in coming years. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat,wants half the state’s power to come from renewable energy sources by 2030, a plan backed by the state’s Public Service Commission.

Deepwater Wind already is angling to build a proposed 15-turbine wind farm off the eastern coast of Long Island, the first phase of what it hopes will be more than 200 turbines to help supply parts of New York and Massachusetts.

Tens of thousands of wind turbines already dot Texas, Iowa and other states, accounting for about 5 percent of the nation’s energy generation. Building these structures on land is cheaper and simpler, but the ocean provides stronger, more reliable winds, and the larger turbines can, in theory, harness vast amounts of energy.

The wind farm three miles southeast of Block Island has not been universally embraced by the island’s roughly 1,000 year-round residents – a population that swells to 20,000 during the summer, when tourists pour off ferries and fill quaint saltwater-sprayed inns and bars.

“We certainly don’t appreciate the turbines ruining the view our family has had for nearly 100 years,” said Rosemarie Ives, whose husband has been coming to a cottage atop Mohegan Bluffs since he was a baby in the 1940s.

But Ives, the former mayor of Redmond, Washington, said the couple’s opposition goes beyond aesthetics. They and other detractors say they think officials approved the roughly $300 million project without adequately considering the long-term costs and other effects. They argue that it will do little to lower electricity bills on Block Island, where residents pay among the highest rates in the country.

For Norris Pike, a home builder and the island’s second warden, his vote in favor of the project came down in part to a commitment to combat climate change.

“It’s the right thing to do. Everybody has to do their part. I believe this is our part,” said Pike.