Flint crisis helps disease spread fast

Residents of Flint, Michigan, are still afraid of the city’s water.

That fear, caused by the 2015 findings of elevated lead levels in the town’s water supply, had led many residents to forego basic hygiene, such as washing their hands or bathing with water – even though the federal government has deemed the water safe when using a water filter.

“People aren’t bathing because they’re scared,” Jim Henry, Genesee County’s environmental health supervisor, told CNN. “Some people have mentioned that they’re not going to expose their children to the water again.”

As a result, the city is facing another outbreak: This time of Shigellosis, an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Shigella. The main way to prevent the infection is by washing one’s hands, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, malaise, abdominal pain and tenesmus – constantly feeling the need to evacuate one’s bowels, even with an empty colon.

It is, according to the CDC, “very contagious” and resistant to many “first-line drugs,” the most common antibiotics.

“It’s very easy to transmit person to person, or through food. If people aren’t washing their hands, it runs through the whole county,” Henry told CNN.

The disease is fairly common in America – about 500,000 cases appear in the country each year – but incidents in Genesee County, home to Flint, have more than tripled in the past calendar year, according to MLive.com.

Since Oct. 2015, 84 cases of the disease have appeared in Flint, a city that normally experiences 20 instances each year, according to CNN.

In response, the Genesee County Health Department has issued three advisories since May 2016, warning of the disease and urging residents to wash their hands.

The water crisis that led to this outbreak began in April 2014, when the city began drawing water from the Flint River to save money. Previously, it had shared Detroit’s water supply. A short 18 months later, though, “researchers discovered that the proportion of children with above-average lead levels in their blood had doubled,” the Washington Post reported.

The city switched back to Detroit’s water supply, but it was too late – the water from the Flint River had proven corrosive to the lead pipes, and lead levels in water still remain unsafe. Residents have been forced to drink bottled or filter watered for more than a year now.

The water disaster, which led to six current and former Michigan state employees to be charged with criminal activity, has also led to cries for the resignation of Michigan’s Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who has called the disaster his Hurricane Katrina.