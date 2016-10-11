Floodwaters on rise in N. Carolina

LUMBERTON, N.C. – With floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew on the rise, at least one North Carolina city appeared near chaos Monday, its police station shuttered and sporadic gunfire in the air, and authorities worried that more communities could end up the same way.

The storm is gone, but it left behind a water-logged landscape where flooding is expected to persist for the rest of the week. At least three rivers were forecast to reach record levels, some not cresting until Friday. In many areas, the scene resembled a repeat of Hurricane Floyd, which caused $3 billion in damage and destroyed 7,000 homes as it skirted the coast in 1999.

Officials were concerned that other cities could suffer the fate of Lumberton, a community of 22,000 people about 80 miles from the ocean.

The Rev. Volley Hanson worried that stress from the lack of running water and electricity might push people over the edge. Robeson County, which includes Lumberton, had North Carolina’s highest violent crime rate in 2014.

“The cash is going to be running out. We’ve already got street vendors hawking water, Cokes and cigarettes. Cigarettes are at seven bucks a pack,” Hanson said. “It’s nuts here, and it’s going to get worse.”

The storm killed more than 500 people in Haiti and at least 23 in the U.S. – nearly half of them in North Carolina. At least three people were missing.

The full extent of the disaster in North Carolina was unclear, but it appeared that thousands of homes were damaged, and more were in danger of flooding.

A levee in Lumberton appeared to fail overnight, but officials later concluded that floodwaters had flowed around it.

About 1,500 people had to be rescued early Monday. Most of them were in knee-deep water, but some fled to rooftops as the brown waters swirled around them.

Rescuers still have not made it to all the submerged cars or figured out exactly how many people are missing or dead, county Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said.

“I’ve been here right at 28 years,” Chavis said. “This seems to be the worst one we’ve had in my career.”

Damien Mosher and his fiancée were trying to make it to their coastal home in South Carolina but were detoured to Lumberton because Interstate 95 was closed. Shelters turned them away because of their two dogs so they ended up in the police department parking lot, listening to occasional gunfire around them. The department’s doors were locked and most of the 75 or so officers were out helping with traffic or rescues.

The Lumber River crested 4 feet above its record level Sunday in Lumberton and was forecast to remain there until Saturday.

River flooding was happening in other places, too. In the tiny town of Nichols, South Carolina, downstream from Lumberton, at least 100 people spent the night on the third floor of the town hall.

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory pleaded with residents to heed evacuation orders and to be careful. The seven-day forecast of clear, cooler weather was good for cleanup but might lure people into a false sense of security.

Engineers had no estimate on when I-95 would reopen. Driving was difficult, if not impossible because hundreds of roads were closed, in some cases isolating entire towns. Dozens of school districts and East Carolina University canceled classes for the entire week. Nearly 1 million people in North Carolina and South Carolina were without power, two days after the eye of the hurricane moved out to sea.

In addition to the 11 deaths in North Carolina, there were five in Florida and three each in Georgia and South Carolina. One death was reported in Virginia.