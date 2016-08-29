Florida baby struck by bullet from drive-by while sleeping

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A baby is recovering after authorities in Florida say she was struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting as she slept in her home.

Pasco County Sheriff's spokesman Kevin Doll said multiple shots were fired outside the 1-year-old girl's house in New Port Richey late Sunday.

Doll says the child was struck in the wrist. She was taken to a hospital and her condition isn't thought to be life-threatening. The girl's name was not released.

Investigators say the shooting doesn't appear to be random. In a news release early Monday, Doll said the child's mother is a "documented gang member."

The case remains under investigation.

New Port Richey is north of Tampa on Florida's Gulf coast.