GOP states try to keep Medicaid model

PHOENIX – Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer fought her own Republican party in the state legislature for months to push through a Medicaid expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act.

That was three years ago. Now, as an early Donald Trump supporter who has his ear, Brewer hopes one of the pillars of President Barack Obama’s health care law can be saved as Trump pushes to dump much of the overhaul.

“I don’t know how much of that, and I mean it sincerely, is going to be affected,” she told The Associated Press. She said she’s encouraging Trump’s administration to look at Arizona’s model because it is so cost-effective.

Brewer said the low-income population that the Medicaid expansion was designed to cover was one of the main drivers of the law, and she’s not prepared to see that group go without care. Nearly 400,000 Arizonans have gained Medicaid insurance since Brewer’s proposal took effect in 2014.

Arizona is one of 31 states that expanded Medicaid, many of them run by Democrats. Republicans have blocked expansion in the remaining 19 states.

Among the GOP-led states that expanded Medicaid, many officials are like Brewer, strong proponents of the program that has brought insurance to about 9 million low-income Americans who can’t afford to buy it themselves. Before the expansion, those people had little access to regular health care, and when they got sick, hospitals were forced to treat them without compensation.

Current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last year proposed a work requirement for healthy Medicaid recipients as well as premiums, co-pays and a five-year limit on coverage. The Obama administration approved limited co-pays but nixed the work requirement and the five-year limit. Michigan, Indiana and Iowa also have been allowed to charge premiums or fees, but broader changes requested by some states have been rejected.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence told Republican governors meeting in Florida on Nov. 14 that Trump would replace traditional Medicaid funding to states with block grants that “encourage innovation that better delivers health care to eligible residents,” according to a statement from the Trump transition team.

Pence, Indiana’s governor, expanded Medicaid in his state but got waivers from the Obama administration to implement plans that kick healthy people off the program for six months if they fail to pay premiums.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he hopes Trump’s election means the state will have more flexibility in how it spends Medicaid money. More than 300,000 people are enrolled in the state’s hybrid Medicaid expansion, which uses federal expansion money to buy private insurance for low-income residents.