February 06, 2017 7:28 AM

Georgia sheriff's deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in east Georgia has died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a company in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance.

Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin tells The Augusta Chronicle the substance was liquid nitrogen.

------

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle.

