Hamilton County Ohio coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco announces toxicology reports on eight people who died of drug overdoses in July and August had the drug Carfentinal in their system, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Cincinnatti. Behind her is Hamiliton County Sheriff Jim Neil. (Patrick Reddy/The Cincinnatti Enquirer via AP)
Newtown, Ohio Police Chief Thomas Synan Jr., a member of a drug task force in Hamilton County, Ohio, speaks at a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 in Cincinnati, at which coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco announced toxicology reports on eight people who died of drug overdoses in July and August had the drug Carfentinal in their systems. (Patrick Reddy/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
September 07, 2016 9:27 AM
Hearing planned on Cincinnati area heroin overdose surge
Associated Press
CINCINNATI – Law enforcement and government officials plan to appear before a judge for a hearing about the recent surge of drug overdoses in the Cincinnati area.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' office says he, Sheriff Jim Neil and other officials will be at the courtroom of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman on Wednesday morning.
Other details on the hearing weren't released immediately.
Authorities have said nearly 300 overdoses have been reported in the Cincinnati area since Aug. 19, with 174 reported in a six-day period. Communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana also saw overdose spikes in recent weeks.
The Hamilton County coroner said Tuesday that tests confirm that a powerful animal tranquilizer was mixed with heroin used by some recent overdose casualties.