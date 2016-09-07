Hearing planned on Cincinnati area heroin overdose surge

CINCINNATI – Law enforcement and government officials plan to appear before a judge for a hearing about the recent surge of drug overdoses in the Cincinnati area.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters' office says he, Sheriff Jim Neil and other officials will be at the courtroom of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman on Wednesday morning.

Other details on the hearing weren't released immediately.

Authorities have said nearly 300 overdoses have been reported in the Cincinnati area since Aug. 19, with 174 reported in a six-day period. Communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana also saw overdose spikes in recent weeks.

The Hamilton County coroner said Tuesday that tests confirm that a powerful animal tranquilizer was mixed with heroin used by some recent overdose casualties.