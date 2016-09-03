Hermine soaks Virginia after slamming Florida

The once-and-future Hurricane Hermine, now a tropical storm, was drenching coastal Virginia with heavy rains and winds Saturday as it moved up the East Coast.

Hermine (her-MEEN) could regain hurricane strength late in the weekend after spinning over the Atlantic Ocean, and lash coastal areas as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island through Labor Day, forecasters said.

"Anyone along the U.S. East Coast needs to be paying close attention this weekend," said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center.

The first hurricane to hit Florida in more than a decade rose up over the Gulf of Mexico, wiping away beachside buildings, toppling trees onto homes and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity as it plowed onward to the Atlantic Coast.

About 300,000 homes were without electricity in Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday morning. Other outages included more than 107,000 without power in Georgia, 21,000 in South Carolina, 45,000 in North Carolina and 53,000 in Virginia.

"I want everybody to have their power. I want them to be able to take a hot shower," Scott said.

Governors Terry McAulliff of Virginia and Larry Hogan of Maryland declared states of emergency for coastal areas and warned of life-threatening storm surges.

Hermine pushed a storm surge powerful enough to crumple docks and wash out homes and businesses in Florida's Big Bend area. A homeless man south of Gainesville died when a tree fell on him, Scott said.

Scott observed damage in the coastal communities of Cedar Key and Steinhatchee by helicopter, and pledged state help for damaged businesses.

Forecasters said the storm threatened another dangerous storm surge in Hampton Roads in southeast Virginia as moved northeast at 21 mph with top sustained winds of 60 mph at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Flash flood watches were in effect for northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including Virginia Beach and Norfolk through Saturday evening.

A small tornado spawned by Hermine knocked over two trailers and injured four people on the North Carolina Outer Banks.

The storm forced Bruce Springsteen to move a Saturday night concert in Virginia Beach to Monday.

Further up the coast, Amtrak canceled or altered some service as the storm approached. New Jersey officials ordered swimmers out of the surf. And Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated New York's Emergency Operations Center to begin preparations.

Forecasters said the system could strengthen back into a hurricane by Monday morning off the Maryland-Delaware coast before weakening again as it moves north. Tropical storm watches and warnings were posted up and down the coastline.

