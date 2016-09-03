Hermine soaks Virginia after slamming Florida

Lee and Gary Moulton walk from their home along what is left of a road that was destroyed by Hurricane Hermine in the Alligator Point community of Franklin County, Fla., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. (Andrew Wardlow/News Herald via AP)
William Upchurch, left, and Isabela Upchurch, smile while experiencing the last winds of Tropical Storm Hermine on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. The brother and sister had the day off from Episcopal High like all other students in the area. (Bruce Lipsky/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
This NOAA satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at 12:45 AM EDT shows Tropical Storm Hermine over coastal Carolina and Virginia. Hermine is moving northeast at 22 miles per hour towards the eastern Mid Atlantic and will bring heavy rain and high surf to much of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. A stationary front over the Gulf coast promotes the development of showers and thunderstorms over the Florida Panhandle. High pressure brings mostly sunny skies across the Ohio valley and Great Lakes. (Weather Underground via AP)
Chris Boland, rear right, whose home just missed a direct hit from a downed pine tree over the power lines, and Julia Tyson look over the aftermath Tropical Storm Hermine Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
A tree service company removes a fallen tree from the roof of a damaged home Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta. Ga., in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Karen Duer-Potts uses her cellphone to take a photograph of the sunset as the outer band of Hermine, which has weakened to a tropical storm, creeps over the beach at Cape Charles, Va., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. (Jay Diem/The Daily Times via AP)
Staff members for the MRV Outer Banks Pro surf tournament take down a banner in Nags Head, N.C., Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, as Tropical Storm Hermine heads toward the Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Chris Boland, whose home just missed a direct hit from a fallen pine tree, looks over the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hermine as he waits for power to be restored, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Valdosta in Valdosta. Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
September 03, 2016 12:28 PM
Hermine soaks Virginia after slamming Florida
Associated Press
The once-and-future Hurricane Hermine, now a tropical storm, was drenching coastal Virginia with heavy rains and winds Saturday as it moved up the East Coast.
Hermine (her-MEEN) could regain hurricane strength late in the weekend after spinning over the Atlantic Ocean, and lash coastal areas as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island through Labor Day, forecasters said.
"Anyone along the U.S. East Coast needs to be paying close attention this weekend," said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center.
The first hurricane to hit Florida in more than a decade rose up over the Gulf of Mexico, wiping away beachside buildings, toppling trees onto homes and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity as it plowed onward to the Atlantic Coast.
About 300,000 homes were without electricity in Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday morning. Other outages included more than 107,000 without power in Georgia, 21,000 in South Carolina, 45,000 in North Carolina and 53,000 in Virginia.
"I want everybody to have their power. I want them to be able to take a hot shower," Scott said.
Governors Terry McAulliff of Virginia and Larry Hogan of Maryland declared states of emergency for coastal areas and warned of life-threatening storm surges.
Hermine pushed a storm surge powerful enough to crumple docks and wash out homes and businesses in Florida's Big Bend area. A homeless man south of Gainesville died when a tree fell on him, Scott said.
Scott observed damage in the coastal communities of Cedar Key and Steinhatchee by helicopter, and pledged state help for damaged businesses.
Forecasters said the storm threatened another dangerous storm surge in Hampton Roads in southeast Virginia as moved northeast at 21 mph with top sustained winds of 60 mph at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Flash flood watches were in effect for northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including Virginia Beach and Norfolk through Saturday evening.
A small tornado spawned by Hermine knocked over two trailers and injured four people on the North Carolina Outer Banks.
The storm forced Bruce Springsteen to move a Saturday night concert in Virginia Beach to Monday.
Further up the coast, Amtrak canceled or altered some service as the storm approached. New Jersey officials ordered swimmers out of the surf. And Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated New York's Emergency Operations Center to begin preparations.
Forecasters said the system could strengthen back into a hurricane by Monday morning off the Maryland-Delaware coast before weakening again as it moves north. Tropical storm watches and warnings were posted up and down the coastline.
Freida Frisaro and Curt Anderson of the Associated Press in Miami; Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Gary Fineout, Joe Reedy and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Tamara Lush in Tampa, Florida; Russ Bynum in Valdosta, Georgia; and Jeff Martin in Atlanta contributed to this report.